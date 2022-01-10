Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $91.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

