DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008697 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.77 or 0.01303170 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

