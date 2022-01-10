Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.31. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($2.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($3.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 652,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

