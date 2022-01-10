DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Tops $810.81 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00006461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $810.81 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007263 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

