DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches Market Cap of $11.18 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $390,841.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

