Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Receives $15.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,431,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,909,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRN opened at $8.92 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

