Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Davinci Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $25,376.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011176 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.91 or 0.00502859 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 121% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Davinci Coin

DAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

