Daniel P. Cronin Acquires 3,500 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SCD opened at $14.96 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.