Daniel P. Cronin Acquires 3,500 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCD opened at $14.96 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 45.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

