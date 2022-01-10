Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.30 and its 200 day moving average is $307.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.