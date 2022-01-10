Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,739 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Discovery by 35.0% during the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

