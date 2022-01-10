Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,300 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 110.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

