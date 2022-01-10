Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $162,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last quarter.

CPNG opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

