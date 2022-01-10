Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

