Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,426.00 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

