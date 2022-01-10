Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,905 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 172,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

AHH opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.91%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

