Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Monday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

