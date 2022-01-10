Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Monday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
