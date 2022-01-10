Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

CYXT opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

