Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,000,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

CYXT opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.