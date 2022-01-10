Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.05 Million

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce sales of $221.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.01 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $146.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $770.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.63 million to $779.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $640.90 million, with estimates ranging from $634.80 million to $648.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

CUBI stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 777,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

