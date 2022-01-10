Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,531,932 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,860. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.