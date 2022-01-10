Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.89. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average is $187.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

