Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,429 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $167.39. 152,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,585. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

