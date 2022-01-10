Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $13.96. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $489,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $775,030. 21.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

