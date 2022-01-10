CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

