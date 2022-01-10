CryptoZoon Price Reaches $0.0029 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.05 or 0.07355716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,627.50 or 0.99868063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,717,385 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

