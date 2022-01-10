Crypto.com Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $137.57 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $11.66 billion and $137.57 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

