Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce sales of $57.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Cryoport reported sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

