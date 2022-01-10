Crowny Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $102,145.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.