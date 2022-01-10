Crowd Machine Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005465 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

