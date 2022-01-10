Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

