Critical Analysis: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 14.21% 31.64% 9.40%

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.89 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 4.80 $2.02 billion $5.29 30.97

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tian Ruixiang and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 7 6 0 2.36

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $155.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

