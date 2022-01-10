Critical Analysis: Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) vs. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -164.51% N/A -32.82% Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.68% 61.08% 5.68%

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Myovant Sciences and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 2 0 2.40 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.60%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 70.09%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 21.77 -$255.13 million ($2.61) -5.30 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.99 billion 0.70 $91.06 million $0.09 51.44

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Myovant Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.