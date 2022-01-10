Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.94.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.