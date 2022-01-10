Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.04. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

