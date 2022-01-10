Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE CS opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

