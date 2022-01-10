Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Raised to CHF 10.60

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 305.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 369,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 434,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

