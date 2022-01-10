Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $165.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.73.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.