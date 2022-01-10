CRDT (CRDT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $856,344.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. CRDT has a market capitalization of $13,921.68 and approximately $856,344.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005616 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.