Cowen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

COWN opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $975.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 90.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

