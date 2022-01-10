Cowen Begins Coverage on 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSVT. Wedbush began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

