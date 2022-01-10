Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 2753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Specifically, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,177 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

