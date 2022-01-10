Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,602 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

