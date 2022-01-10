Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,044. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

