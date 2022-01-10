Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 71,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 25,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

