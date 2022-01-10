Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,599. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

