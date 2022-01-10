Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Update

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 168,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NYSE CNVY opened at $7.57 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $6,450,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

