Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.