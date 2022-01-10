Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

