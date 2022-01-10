Contrasting Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.46 $88.85 million $2.93 5.14 Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chimera Investment pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 82.01% 12.02% 2.70% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chimera Investment and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50

Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company Inc is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

