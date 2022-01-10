Contrasting Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 5 1 0 1.78 IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00

Autohome presently has a consensus price target of $58.69, indicating a potential upside of 76.40%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.40%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than IBEX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autohome and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.33 billion 3.19 $521.87 million $3.81 8.73 IBEX $443.66 million 0.58 $2.85 million $0.49 28.55

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Autohome has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.84% 16.05% 12.68% IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66%

Summary

Autohome beats IBEX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

