Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.18 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.46. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

